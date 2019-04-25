A lawyer may have stolen $15k from Horry County firm before leaving town, report says

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

A lawyer took more than $15,000 from a local firm before bolting town, victims told Horry County police.

On Wednesday, a Horry County police officer responded to the Murray Law Firm on Inlet Square Drive in Murrells Inlet for the reported theft.

A victim said he employed a lawyer who took more than $10,000 from the business, according to an incident report. The employee – who is not named in the report – worked for the firm for a decade and left in the summer of 2018.

After the person left, lawyers noticed several signs that money might have been taken, the report states. One example was when a customer asked if they should make a check to the law firm or an individual person.

The law firm asked an accountant to review the firm’s financial records. It was determined the former employee may have taken more than $15,000 from the business, according to an incident report.

Firm officials spoke to the alleged thief who said the issue was the fault of his ex-wife and he would pay restitution, the report states. However, the suspect stopped responding and moved to Greenville after leaving the firm.