Why Myrtle Beach police were called to the same home twice in one day

A man recently released from jail returned to his Yaupon Drive home to find it burglarized while he was in cuffs, according to police reports.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Yaupon Drive for a reported fight. When they arrived, officers found Raymond C. Hester outside who said Emily Rose McIntyre was inside throwing items, reports say.

Officers went into the house and saw broken items, the report states. Hester said they were fighting after McIntyre did not tell him about her criminal history. There was also a disagreement over drug use, police say.

The pair were not in a relationship, nor lived together.

Both Hester and McIntyre were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail, the report states.

Later, that day officers went back to the same Yaupon Drive residence. Hester said when he returned home around noon, he found the front door locked. That was odd because when he was arrested he left the door unlocked as he did not have his keys, the report states.

Hester said a cable box was taken from the home, according to the report.

Police did not see any signs of forced entry, but saw items strewn throughout the home which Hester said was from the fight, according to the report.