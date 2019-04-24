Woman left her baby in a running car while going into Horry County courthouse, cops say

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

For more than 30 minutes, a mother left her baby alone in a car while she was inside the Horry County courthouse, according to an arrest report.

Conway police charged Tajah Yasmine Outar, 28, with unlawful neglect of a child.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he was walking through the courthouse’s parking lot when a person told him about a baby left in a vehicle.

The deputy went to the vehicle, which was unlocked, and saw an infant inside the car, according to an arrest report. The car felt warm and the baby was crying.

Around 8:30 a.m., Outar, the child’s mother, returned and said she only planned to be in the building for a short time, the report states. Outar said she did not want to wake the baby, so she left him strapped to his car seat with the vehicle running.

Conway police arrested Outar, and she said the baby was still breastfeeding, according to the report. Officers spoke to a judge who decided to grant a $10,000 personal recognizance bond so the mother could provide for the child.

The child was given back to Outar after her arrest processing, according to the report.