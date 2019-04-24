He went to a Myrtle Beach store to use the bathroom then left with stolen cash, cops say

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A man demanded money from a Myrtle Beach gas station and took all the $5 and $10 bills from the register in a reported robbery on Tuesday night, police say.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Murphy Express on Oak Forest Lane for the reported robbery. The station is near the Seaboard Street Walmart.

The victim said a young, black man entered the store and asked for the bathroom, according to an incident report. The suspect then came around the counter as if he was going to use the sink.

The suspect approached the victim with his armed pointed out and demanding money, according to the report.

When the victim opened the register, the suspect took all the $5 and $10 bills, the report states. The suspect said not to tell anyone and fled the store.

The victim said she did not see a handgun, but the suspect had something wrapped in a T-shirt in his hands, according to the report.

Police said the suspect was wearing light blue jeans, a grey V-neck T-Shirt and a durag on his head. An audit of the register showed $238 was missing.