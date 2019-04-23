How a rock-throwing fight ended with one shot in Horry County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was shot during an effort to break up a fight in Horry County on Monday night, according to police.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Horry police went to S.C. Highway 707 as it was the reported scene of a shooting. They were sent to the area after a person came to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Two people were in the driveway of the Highway 707 home and started to tell officers what happened, according to an incident report. They also said a gun was on the front passenger seat of a nearby car.

Witnesses say the victim met with two other people at a residence and an argument started. The victim, at one point, was throwing rocks as the argument became a fight, the report states. The suspected shooter, a woman, went and got a gun from a car.

A person tried to break up the fight and the shooter tried to pull the person away, the report states. That is when the shooter said she heard a “pop” and realized she fired the 9mm gun.

The witnesses and the shooter picked up the victim and drove the person to the emergency room, the report states.

The shooter and one witness then returned to Highway 707 when police arrived, according to the report.

According to Horry police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov, the incident remains under investigation and nobody was charged with a crime as of Tuesday afternoon.