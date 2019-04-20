Group tells police they were having drinks with a man before being jumped by him, others

Myrtle Beach Police crime scene file art. Feb. 1, 2018. jlee@thesunnews.com

A man who seemed friendly and was having drinks with acquaintances allegedly set them up to be jumped at a Myrtle Beach bar, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

At about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, police went to Pop’s Place, located in the 500 block of South Kings Highway, for a reported assault, the report states. An officer spoke with four victims who said they were all drinking and having a good time when a man they thought was their friend set them up to be jumped, according to the report.

One victim said the suspect, whose name is unknown, made a comment to one of the victim’s fiance, who replied back in a way that made him leave, the report states. The victim said the man came back in with “roughly” four friends who jumped them, according to the report.

The victim said he came out of the bathroom and saw three other victims getting jumped by the group of men and ran over, the report states. The victim said he was then attacked and knocked to the ground, according to the report.

The victims were able to get away and leave the bar, going to Sea Dunes, where they met with police, the report states. The victim who spoke to police was transported to the hospital and he and his fiance wanted to press charges, according to the report. One victim left before police arrived and the other only wanted to press charges when the suspect was found, the report states.

The victims described the suspect as a white male wearing a teal shirt, according to the report. They did not have a description for the other men, the report states.

Pop’s Place did not have video footage of the incident, according to the report. Police are continuing to investigate.