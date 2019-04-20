They were caught on video throwing a Molotov cocktail. Now, police are seeking suspects

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating an arson report after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the parking lot of a Myrtle Beach motel Friday night, according to an incident report.

Officers went to White Sands Motel, located in the 700 block of North Kings Highway, for a reported fire, the report states. Witnesses told police that people in a gold Buick LaSabre had thrown a Molotov cocktail into the parking lot, starting a fire, according to the report.

One witness told police that she knew the people — including a woman she had worked with cleaning houses — and had spent about two hours with them during the day, the report states. The witness said she told the people she would give them $20 — the report didn’t say what for — and another witness handed it to them before they left the property, according to the report.

The first witness told police that the suspects texted her, saying “we ain’t playing and she better be ready,” the report states. The witnesses told police that about 10-15 minutes later the suspects backed into the parking lot and threw the Molotov cocktail onto the pavement, staring a fire, according to the report.

Police reviewed video surveillance of the incident that showed the car leaving the motel parking lot at 8:20 p.m. before returning around 8:30 p.m., the report states. Video shows the Molotov cocktail being lit inside the vehicle and then thrown into the parking lot — not at anyone in particular and leaving no fire damage, according to the report.

The second witness is caught on video chasing the car and attempting to put out the fire and calling out the vehicle’s license plate, the report states.

Detectives and crime scene officers further interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the report.