She was accused of having a gun at an airport so police booked her a ticket to jail

A 30-year-old woman faces a charge after police found a gun in her bag at the Myrtle Beach airport, according to an incident report.

Horry Police charged Muriel Mendonca Sharpe, of Conway, with carrying a weapon in a restricted place Thursday. She was released on $500 bond.

Police say on Thursday they were called to the Myrtle Beach International Airport after a TSA officer found a gun inside a bag a security check point.

Officers spoke to Sharpe, who told them they could look in the bag, according to an arrest report. Inside officers found an unloaded .380 Smith & Wesson gun. Police also found a magazine with six rounds inside.