Suspect crashed a stolen truck through a warehouse during $70K theft, Horry police say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A suspect crashed a stolen vehicle through a warehouse fence as he stole more than $70,000 worth of items, according to Horry County police.

Christopher Carson, 40, was charged with unlawful entering of an enclosed place, false pretenses, malicious injury to property, third-degree burglary and two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Police arrested Carson this week.

On April 5, Horry police responded to a Jacob Lane business for the reported theft.

Officers learned the previous evening someone entered the fenced area of the business and removed a generator, welder, a tool chest, torches and a trash can from a warehouse, according to a police report.

The suspect, identified as Carson, also took a battery from a work van, the report states. Carson then took a business truck and drove it through a fence.

The company says $70,000 of items were taken and there was $5,000 in damages to the fence, according to the report.