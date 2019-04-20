Crime
Suspect crashed a stolen truck through a warehouse during $70K theft, Horry police say
A suspect crashed a stolen vehicle through a warehouse fence as he stole more than $70,000 worth of items, according to Horry County police.
Christopher Carson, 40, was charged with unlawful entering of an enclosed place, false pretenses, malicious injury to property, third-degree burglary and two counts of grand larceny of $10,000 or more. He is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Police arrested Carson this week.
On April 5, Horry police responded to a Jacob Lane business for the reported theft.
Officers learned the previous evening someone entered the fenced area of the business and removed a generator, welder, a tool chest, torches and a trash can from a warehouse, according to a police report.
The suspect, identified as Carson, also took a battery from a work van, the report states. Carson then took a business truck and drove it through a fence.
The company says $70,000 of items were taken and there was $5,000 in damages to the fence, according to the report.
