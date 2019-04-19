She was walking $30,000 to the car one minute, the next she was the victim of a robbery

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people say suspects stole $30,000 in a backpack during a strong-armed robbery, according to police.

On Tuesday, Horry police responded to a Fountain Pointe Lane residence for the reported robbery and met with the two victims. A woman said she was walking with $30,000 in a backpack to a car, according to an incident report.

The money was part of a court settlement about a car wreck, according to the report. The victims provided documents to corroborate how much was taken.

The woman was walking when a vehicle approached and forcibly took the backpack, the report states.

Police searched the area but could not find the suspects, according to the report. There was no suspect information provided by Horry police.