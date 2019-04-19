A dog attacked, killed a smaller dog; here is why Horry police didn’t charge the owner

Saving pit bulls through training, re-training "We know (dogfighting) is happening," said Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner. "It will come up (when residents call to report dogfighting) or we will find some evidence of training dogs in the course of other investigations. So we know it's ther Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK "We know (dogfighting) is happening," said Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner. "It will come up (when residents call to report dogfighting) or we will find some evidence of training dogs in the course of other investigations. So we know it's ther

A dog attacked a small dog leaving it with injuries so severe the victim had to be euthanized, but the owner is not facing charges after turning over the attacking dog to county officials.

On Tuesday, a Horry police officer responded to a Fox Haven Blvd Road residence for a report of a vicious dog attack.





A woman was walking her four-pound Papillion when a dog ran out of another home, knocked the woman on the ground and grabbed the Papillion, according to an incident report. The attacking dog, a border collie/pit bull mix, according to the report, violently shook and tossed the smaller dog in the air.

The Papillion suffered a severed spine, crushed pelvis and other injuries, leading the family to euthanize their “beloved” 15-year-old pet, according to the report.

The owner of the attacking dog said there were no previous issues, but she was afraid of what her dog would do around her two small children, the report states. A rescue refused to take the dog, so the officer took the animal to the Horry County Animal Care Center.

The family of the attacking dog planned to contact the vet to reimburse the owners of the dead dog, according to the report.