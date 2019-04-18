No love lost after girlfriend tell boyfriend his mom is in a cult, Myrtle Beach cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Shortly after a woman told her boyfriend that his mother was in a cult, he grabbed her by the neck and assaulted her, according to a police report.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the 4500 block of North Kings Highway for a reported assault.

The victim said she had dated Wilson Maxwell Love, 53, for about nine years and the two were watching TV when she made the comment. Love jumped off the couch and grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed his thumb into her neck, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

While the victim had difficulty swallowing, she denied EMS treatment, according to the report.

The two had lived together for six months, and the victim said there were no previous assaults.

Police could not find Love in the residence, but found him sitting in a dark corner outside the home. Love told police he was watching TV when the victim came home after drinking. He said she was “talking bad” about his mother, even though the victim never met her.

Love said that the victim got in her face and said he touched her only to push her away.

Police charged Love with third-degree domestic violence.