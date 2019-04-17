Gunshots outside a Conway bait shot lead to attempted murder investigation

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men reported three shots were fired in their direction while they were outside a Conway bait shop on Tuesday afternoon.

Conway police is investigating the shooting as an attempted murder case.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle, 1605 4th Avenue, for a shots fired call. Two victims said they were outside the business when a Chevrolet Tahoe drove by and fired two to three shots, according to an incident report.

Officers found one round in front of the business, the report states. They could not find the suspected vehicle.

Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said nobody was hurt in the incident.