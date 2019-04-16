What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

Growing frustrated with geese defecating on his property, an 84-year-old North Myrtle Beach man shot and killed one, according to an arrest warrant.

North Myrtle Beach Police charged Furman Clark Price with firing a weapon in city limits and two citations for violating migratory bird regulations.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers went to a 36th Avenue North residence for a report of a man shooting at geese from inside the home.

The officers spoke to Price, detained him and saw a .22-caliber rifle next to a shelf in the kitchen, according to a police report. A witness told officers she was outside when she heard the shots. She saw a goose shot in a parking lot across from the home and started to yell at Price to stop shooting.

Officers found the goose dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the report states.

Price told the officers he was tired of geese coming on his property and he wanted to get rid of them or scare them off, according to the report. Price said he shot at them while sitting in his chair in a living room.

Officers found three rounds inside the home near where Price was sitting, the report states.