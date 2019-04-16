Crime
Ex-Myrtle Beach cop charged in connection to providing guns to felon
An ex-Myrtle Beach police officer faces five years in prison for providing guns to a known felon, officials say.
Myrtle Beach police charged Jeffrey Brown, 54, on Monday with unlawful sale of a pistol. He appeared in Myrtle Beach municipal court for a bond hearing and was released on his own recognizance.
According to Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea, Brown served as a police officer between April 30, 1997, and May 2003.
In late March, officers went to a Rosehaven Drive residence where they used a search warrant to enter the property, according to an arrest report.
Inside they found a Glock 23C and a Glock 43, according to the warrants. A resident said Brown provided the guns for protection.
Brown knew the felon couldn’t possess handguns because of a prior criminal history, the warrants state.
