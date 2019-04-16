Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

An ex-Myrtle Beach police officer faces five years in prison for providing guns to a known felon, officials say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Jeffrey Brown, 54, on Monday with unlawful sale of a pistol. He appeared in Myrtle Beach municipal court for a bond hearing and was released on his own recognizance.

According to Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea, Brown served as a police officer between April 30, 1997, and May 2003.

In late March, officers went to a Rosehaven Drive residence where they used a search warrant to enter the property, according to an arrest report.

Inside they found a Glock 23C and a Glock 43, according to the warrants. A resident said Brown provided the guns for protection.

Brown knew the felon couldn’t possess handguns because of a prior criminal history, the warrants state.