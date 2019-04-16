A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A family vacation to Myrtle Beach took an odd turn with one in handcuffs and accused of throwing a Hot pocket in his father’s face, child cruelty and resisting arrest.

Horry County police charged Rebecca E. Silver, 30, with assault, unlawful neglect of a child, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, officers responded to a Palm Road residence in the Murrells Inlet area.





The victim said she and her husband arrived for a family vacation with their three grandchildren. The grandparents had custody of the grandchildren, according to an arrest report. The family also brought Silver, victim’s daughter, and mother to the children, for the trip.

The family rode in two cars to The Grand Strand and Silver drove with an 11-year-old. The child told her grandmother that Silver smoked marijuana while driving, according to the arrest report.

An argument started between Silver and her mother and the 30-year-old walked outside, where the grandmother found her again smoking marijuana, the report states.

Later, Silver was making a Hot Pocket and yelling at her mother in the living room. The victim told police that Silver approached and started to push and hit her and sat on her back and pinned her. Silver then grabbed her mother by the throat, according to the report.

A 10-year came in and tried to push his mother off his grandmother, the report states, and was hit several times. The grandfather entered the room and settled the fight for a moment.

Silver went back to the Hot Pocket, threw it in the grandfather’s face and burned his nose, the report states.

Silver’s mother called the police as her daughter left. Officers found her a few blocks away, hanging out and drinking with some homeless men, the report states. Officers found drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be marijuana in Silver’s purse.

As officers tried to put her in a patrol car, one of the handcuffs came off and Silver tried to pull away. Officers pinned her against the car and had to take her to the ground to re-cuff her.