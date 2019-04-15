Crime
Horry police find drugs, cash inside Myrtle Beach hotel
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
Police found drugs and cash inside a Myrtle Beach hotel on Friday and now three people face criminal charges.
On Friday, Horry County police used a search warrant at the White Sands Motel, 708 N. Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach. Officers found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana during the search. Police also seized more than $600.
The department announced charges against three people on Monday. Angel Dawn Darling was charged with possession of cocaine base. Police charged Raymond Ruffin Jr. with third-offense distribution of heroin, third-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third-offense possession with third-offense intent to distribute methamphetamine, third-offense trafficking cocaine, third-offense trafficking cocaine base and second-offense trafficking heroin.
Police charged Misty Lynn Jacobs with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and trafficking cocaine base.
Comments