Horry police find drugs, cash inside Myrtle Beach hotel

Police found drugs and cash inside a Myrtle Beach hotel on Friday and now three people face criminal charges.

On Friday, Horry County police used a search warrant at the White Sands Motel, 708 N. Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach. Officers found methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana during the search. Police also seized more than $600.

The department announced charges against three people on Monday. Angel Dawn Darling was charged with possession of cocaine base. Police charged Raymond Ruffin Jr. with third-offense distribution of heroin, third-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third-offense possession with third-offense intent to distribute methamphetamine, third-offense trafficking cocaine, third-offense trafficking cocaine base and second-offense trafficking heroin.

Police charged Misty Lynn Jacobs with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and trafficking cocaine base.

