She went searching for a ‘sugar daddy’ online then had to call the cops out of fear

An effort to find a “sugar daddy” turned scary for one woman who reported she started to receive messages threatening to break her family’s legs if she did not respond.

On Sunday, Myrtle Beach police spoke to the 22-year victim who reported the incident because she was fearful.

The victim said she used an online site to find a “sugar daddy” to help support her while she was in college, according to an incident report. She met a person named Edmund and initial conversations were normal.

He then asked her to complete odd tasks such as to go to Apple Stores and buy gift cards, the report states. The victim said she felt weird about the situation and did not want to talk to Edmund anymore.

But, the person sent the victim almost $3,000 through an online app, the report states.

The victim started to receive other texts claiming to be the FBI and detailing the transactions between her and Edmund. The victim blocked the phone numbers sending those messages, according to the report.

She then received a text that had a picture of her family and threatened to “handle” them. The image appeared to come from the victim’s Facebook page. The message also threatened to break all of her family’s legs and put them in wheelchairs if she did not respond, the report states. That is when the victim called the police.

Officers tried to call the suspect numbers and all of them appeared to be fake. Authorities believed the suspects were trying to swindle the victim.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

