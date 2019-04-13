Police investigating as more than $20,000 in landscaping equipment reported missing

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

A Myrtle Beach landscaping company is out more than $20,000 of equipment after a reported grand larceny Friday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police went to Strand Storage, located at 870 Frontage Road, in reference to a grand larceny Friday morning, the report states. The owner of the company told police that a trailer was missing and one of the business’ work vehicles was parked opposite of the rest of the others, according to the report.

The owner was unable to find the trailer on the property and found that other trailers were missing equipment, the report states. Property reported missing included a 12-foot trailer, a 52-inch lawnmower, four weedeaters, an edger, four blowers, three long-handle edge trimmers, two short-handle edge trimmers, two chainsaws, two hand-held hedge trimmers and another miscellaneous hand tool, the report states.

The owner told police that one of the trailers had a combination lock on it and all the employees knew the code to it, according to the report. The owner also noted that the vehicles had GPS tracking, the report states.

GPS showed that a truck with the trailer attached was moving around Oleander Drive and Celebrity Circle between 3:11 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. but was not there when police arrived, according to the report.

Police tried to get surveillance from the storage facility but found that the video system had gone down between 1:15 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., the report states.

The total value of the missing items is $20,875, according to the report.

The owner told police all the business’ equipment is stored at the storage facility throughout the night and his employees meet there each day to head out for work, according to the report.

The owner told police that one employee had not shown up for work in a couple weeks but had not left on bad terms, the report states.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident and police continue to investigate.