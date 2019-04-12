An employee was filling the beer cooler as armed robbers cased the store, police say

How long you could spend in jail for armed robbery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for armed robbery in the state of South Carolina.

A woman was stocking a beer cooler at a Little River gas station when two men entered and robbed the store, according to Horry County police.

The employee said one of the suspects had a gun during the robbery.

On Thursday, police responded to the Phoenix Mart gas station around 11 p.m. for the reported robbery. The employee said she when she exited the cooler she confronted the suspects, but they did not respond. She fled the store when she saw the gun and called 911.

The suspects, who were wearing all black and carried two large bags, left the gas station and fled on foot towards North Carolina, according to an incident report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspects, the report states.