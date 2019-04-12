Crime

An employee was filling the beer cooler as armed robbers cased the store, police say

A woman was stocking a beer cooler at a Little River gas station when two men entered and robbed the store, according to Horry County police.

The employee said one of the suspects had a gun during the robbery.

On Thursday, police responded to the Phoenix Mart gas station around 11 p.m. for the reported robbery. The employee said she when she exited the cooler she confronted the suspects, but they did not respond. She fled the store when she saw the gun and called 911.

The suspects, who were wearing all black and carried two large bags, left the gas station and fled on foot towards North Carolina, according to an incident report.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspects, the report states.

