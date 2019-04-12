He pulled a woman into a building and raped her. Now he will spend years in prison

Crime

A 24-year-old man pulled a woman into an abandoned building where he beat and raped her, and he will now spend a half-decade in prison.

Justin Weaver pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Thursday during a hearing in Horry County Circuit Court. As part of a negotiated plea, the judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter said in April 2018 Weaver grabbed the victim and pulled her into an abandoned Conway-area building.

Inside, he hit her several times and committed a sexual assault. The victim only knew Weaver by the name “Jet” which he had tattooed on him, Walter said.

Weaver told the judge the description of the event was accurate.

The victim was not present for the plea hearing. Weaver spoke only to answer the judge’s questions and declined to address the court before his sentencing.

Defense Attorney James Stanko said his client has two children and worked in the Horry County area before his arrest a year ago.

Stanko does have previous convictions for assault and battery and burglary as a juvenile.

