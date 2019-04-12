Local country singer arrested over fake real estate deal, Horry police say

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A country music singer faces an embezzlement charge for selling property in the Myrtle Beach area he did not own, police say.

Charlie Cecil Floyd, 52, of Murrells Inlet, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $10,000 or more. The charge is similar to embezzlement. Floyd was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on $10,000 bond.

A message left with Floyd was not returned.

In February, a Horry County police officer met with the victim who said he gave Floyd two checks for $25,000. The money was to buy a Reef Road lot in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.

The victim met with Floyd at the lot in 2017 and Floyd proved a real estate purchase agreement, which both men signed, the report states.

The victim said he had phone conversations with Floyd in the summer of 2017, but had not talked to him since, according to the report.

Land records, provided by the victim, showed the property was transferred to a different person several weeks before Floyd met the victim, according to the report. Police say Floyd did not own the property or have a right to sell it.

Police say there are four other instances in Horry County, dating back to 2015, where Floyd is alleged to have done something similar to other victims, the report states. There are also possible reports of similar incidents in Georgetown County, police say.

Floyd had two singles chart on the U.S. Country charts in the mid-1990s, “I’ve Fallen in Love (And I Can’t Get Up)“ and “Good Firls Go to Heaven,” according to online records. He is also the former owner of Charlie’s Nite Life and Daisy Dukes Country Saloon in Myrtle Beach.