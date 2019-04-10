Crime
Woman claims she was attacked during photo shoot with Murrells Inlet man
A 59-year-old man faces a sexual assault charge for attacking a woman during a photo shoot, according to police.
The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office charged William Henry Myers, of Murrells Inlet, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The office announced the charges on Wednesday.
Investigators say a woman said she was sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at Myers’ Crooked Island Circle home.
First-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the office at (843) 546-5102.
