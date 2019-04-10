Crime

Woman claims she was attacked during photo shoot with Murrells Inlet man

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt?

There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. By
Up Next
There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. By

A 59-year-old man faces a sexual assault charge for attacking a woman during a photo shoot, according to police.

The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office charged William Henry Myers, of Murrells Inlet, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The office announced the charges on Wednesday.

Investigators say a woman said she was sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at Myers’ Crooked Island Circle home.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the office at (843) 546-5102.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

Read Next

One charged in connection to fatal motorcycle wreck in North Myrtle Beach

Crime

One charged in connection to fatal motorcycle wreck in North Myrtle Beach

A man was charged with DUI causing great bodily injury for a fatal wreck in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday involving a motorcylce. The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as a Myrtle Beach woman.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service