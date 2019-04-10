Woman claims she was attacked during photo shoot with Murrells Inlet man

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A 59-year-old man faces a sexual assault charge for attacking a woman during a photo shoot, according to police.

The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office charged William Henry Myers, of Murrells Inlet, with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The office announced the charges on Wednesday.

Investigators say a woman said she was sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at Myers’ Crooked Island Circle home.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the office at (843) 546-5102.