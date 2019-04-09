Myrtle Beach man faces 100 years in prison on child pornography charges

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A Myrtle Beach man faces 100 years behind bars for distributing child pornography, according to state officials.

The S.C. Attorney General Office announced on Tuesday the arrest of James Albert McClung, 46, on 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.





Investigators say McClung distributed multiple files of child pornography.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest. McClung remained in Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

