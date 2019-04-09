Chicken, soap and wine: How a trip to Food Lion bathroom ended in a criminal charge.

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

A man entered a Food Lion bathroom with a bottle of wine, chicken and soap, and when he left, one was half-gone, one was down his pants and one was in his hands, according to police.

On Monday, Myrtle Beach police say, Christopher Hodge, 47, went into a South Kings Highway Food Lion, and Hodge took the three items off the shelves then went into a restroom.

A store employee saw Hodge’s alleged actions and watched him leave the restroom with only the chicken in his hands, police say. When the employee checked the bathroom, he found a half-empty bottle of wine, authorities said.

The employee saw Hodge return the chicken to a shelf and walk by the registers. The employee detained Hodge and asked him about the missing soap. Hodge removed the soap from his pants and gave it to the employee, according to police.

Myrtle Beach police officers went to the store and spoke to Hodge who admitted to drinking the wine and taking the soap, the police report stated.

Officers charged Hodge with shoplifting.