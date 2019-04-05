Computers, cameras, phones seized during a child pornography investigation in Conway

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Police took about a dozen computers, phones and cameras as possible evidence during a search of a home of a man accused of possessing child pornography.

This week, Conway police charged Derick Lee Herrington, 34, with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and he is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center in lieu of $45,000 bond.

In October, Conway police were told of a case involving a man, later identified as Herrington, who uploaded an image of child pornography, according to an incident report. Officers traced the IP address to Herrington and in late March conducted a search at his home.

Officers seized dozens of items from his residence including several computers, cameras, computer storage drives, CDs and a VHS tape that was labeled “academy video yearbook,” according to police records.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Each count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.