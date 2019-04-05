Crime

Computers, cameras, phones seized during a child pornography investigation in Conway

Police took about a dozen computers, phones and cameras as possible evidence during a search of a home of a man accused of possessing child pornography.

This week, Conway police charged Derick Lee Herrington, 34, with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and he is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center in lieu of $45,000 bond.

In October, Conway police were told of a case involving a man, later identified as Herrington, who uploaded an image of child pornography, according to an incident report. Officers traced the IP address to Herrington and in late March conducted a search at his home.

Officers seized dozens of items from his residence including several computers, cameras, computer storage drives, CDs and a VHS tape that was labeled “academy video yearbook,” according to police records.

Each count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

