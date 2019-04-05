Guns, drugs, cash seized by police during Myrtle Beach area drug operation

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Police seized guns, drugs and $3,500 during a recent drug operation in the Myrtle Beach area.

On Wednesday, members of the Horry County police Street Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance at WoodSpring Suites after tips about illegal activity and loitering.

Officers saw one person smoking marijuana and drinking a beer, according to Horry County police. Another person inside a vehicle had a loaded handgun and Suboxone sublingual strips, which are a controlled substance. Officers also found ecstasy pills, 33 grams of marijuana and a digital scale when they searched the car.

Police seized $2,492, and three people were charged in connection to the incident. Cammie Cannon faces an unlawful carrying of a pistol charge. Mack Gause Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V. Gary Eddy faces a count of possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V.

As police conducted their investigation, they noticed a man watching them with a bag in his hand containing a light-colored powdery substance. That man was later identified as Alfonzo Rashard Smalls.

When officers asked what the item was, Smalls put the bag in his mouth. Eventually, the suspect spit the bag out after trying to escape from police. The bag had heroin and crack cocaine and officers also found $1,137 in the suspect’s pocket, according to police.

Smalls was charged with manufacture, distribution, etc., of ice, crack, or crack cocaine and manufacture, distribution, etc., of narcotic drugs in Schedule I, LSD, and/or Schedule II.