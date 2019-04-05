Crime

Guns, drugs, cash seized by police during Myrtle Beach area drug operation

Police seized guns, drugs and $3,500 during a recent drug operation in the Myrtle Beach area.

On Wednesday, members of the Horry County police Street Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance at WoodSpring Suites after tips about illegal activity and loitering.

Officers saw one person smoking marijuana and drinking a beer, according to Horry County police. Another person inside a vehicle had a loaded handgun and Suboxone sublingual strips, which are a controlled substance. Officers also found ecstasy pills, 33 grams of marijuana and a digital scale when they searched the car.

Police seized $2,492, and three people were charged in connection to the incident. Cammie Cannon faces an unlawful carrying of a pistol charge. Mack Gause Jr. was charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V. Gary Eddy faces a count of possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V.

As police conducted their investigation, they noticed a man watching them with a bag in his hand containing a light-colored powdery substance. That man was later identified as Alfonzo Rashard Smalls.

When officers asked what the item was, Smalls put the bag in his mouth. Eventually, the suspect spit the bag out after trying to escape from police. The bag had heroin and crack cocaine and officers also found $1,137 in the suspect’s pocket, according to police.

Smalls was charged with manufacture, distribution, etc., of ice, crack, or crack cocaine and manufacture, distribution, etc., of narcotic drugs in Schedule I, LSD, and/or Schedule II.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

