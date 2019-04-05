Crime

They didn’t slip through the crack. Cops bust suspects who took drugs to police station

Authorities said two people brought drugs right to the police station and officers were not too happy about it.

Horry County police say on Wednesday they stopped a vehicle driving through a restricted parking area of their police station at 2560 N. Main St. in Conway.

Anthony James Morea and Colin Stuart Turnnidge III were inside the vehicle. When Morea exited, a glass pipe typically used for smoking crack cocaine fell from his shorts, according to police.

Officers searched both suspects and found crack cocaine on Turnnidge. They found .5 grams of heroin in Morea’s waistband and crack cocaine under the driver’s side floor mat.

Morea was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession to distribute heroin. Colin Stuart Turnnidge III was charged with possession of crack cocaine.

