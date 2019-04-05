They didn’t slip through the crack. Cops bust suspects who took drugs to police station

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Authorities said two people brought drugs right to the police station and officers were not too happy about it.

Horry County police say on Wednesday they stopped a vehicle driving through a restricted parking area of their police station at 2560 N. Main St. in Conway.

Anthony James Morea and Colin Stuart Turnnidge III were inside the vehicle. When Morea exited, a glass pipe typically used for smoking crack cocaine fell from his shorts, according to police.

Officers searched both suspects and found crack cocaine on Turnnidge. They found .5 grams of heroin in Morea’s waistband and crack cocaine under the driver’s side floor mat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Morea was charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession to distribute heroin. Colin Stuart Turnnidge III was charged with possession of crack cocaine.