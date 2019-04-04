Man attacked others with baseball bat at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A man faces four counts of attempted murder for attacking others with a baseball bat at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex, police say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Ryan Knox, 29, on Thursday afternoon. Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison on each count.

Police responded to the Vinings at Market Common complex on Thursday morning for the reported assault. The complex is located off Farrow Parkway. Cpl. Thomas Vest said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Vest said Knox attacked people with a baseball bat in the assault.

Knox was also taken to the hospital for treatment because of his injuries in the incident.