Crime
Here’s the drugs, guns and cash Horry County police seized in a Loris raid
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
Guns, money and drugs were seized by Horry County police on Tuesday in Loris, according to a press release.
The police raided a property on August Drive. Over 40 grams of cocaine, 40 pills of ecstasy and 400 grams of marijuana were taken in the raid. In addition, $1,200 cash, two ballistic vests, 3 handguns and an AR-15 were also seized.
The Horry County Narcotics and Vice Unit did an extensive investigation on the property, authorities said.
Cops arrested Russell Dejuan Livingston on several charges, including distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I-IV drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Comments