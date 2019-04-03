Crime

How a Myrtle Beach-area job interview led to a sexual assault report

What happens in a rape kit exam?

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
A 20-year-old woman said she was forced to perform sex acts as she was seeking a new job at a Myrtle Beach-area business, according to a police report.

Horry County police are investigating but have not made an arrest as of Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a business on U.S. Highway 17, though the full address is redacted from a police report provided by the department. The victim reported the incident on Monday.

She said she went in for an interview for an executive assistant position, according to the report. The suspect — who police did not name or provide a physical description of in its report — told the victim she would be a better fit as an intern so he could mentor her.

The two also talked about pay and the victim left, saying the job sounded like everything she needed, the report states.

Later, the suspect called the victim and asked her to return, the report states.

The victim went back to the office, the report states. Information was blacked out of the initial report provided by Horry County police and does not state when or how the criminal sexual conduct allegedly happened. County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the victim reported the suspect forced her to perform sex acts.

During the second meeting, the suspect also showed the victim items on a computer that the victim said she was happy to learn about because it would help her career, the report states.

Officers escorted the victim to the hospital and the case was turned over to detectives, the report states.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

