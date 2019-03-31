‘You aren’t going to Tase me’: Man shocked when MB cop wasn’t bluffing during incident

A Myrtle Beach police officer used his Taser twice on a man who thought he was bluffing during an aggressive encounter at a home Friday night, according to a police report.
An officer responded to the report of a disturbance at 6715 Wahoo Drive, where he met a woman who is described as the victim in the report. The woman was advised to stay put as the officer responded to “commotion” upstairs, the report states.
Upon arrival, the officer located the offender — later identified as John Marshall Rasnick — standing in the kitchen area of the apartment, according to the report. The cop advised Rasnick to put his hands behind his back, to which he replied that he did have his hands behind his back, before becoming aggressive and approaching the officer, the report states.
The policeman then pulled out his Taser and advised Rasnick to stop walking toward him, to which the man responded “You aren’t going to Tase me” while continuing to approach, according to the report. The officer then discharged the Taser and Rasnick went to the ground, the report states.
However, as the officer went to handcuff Rasnick, he continued to fight, according to the report. The officer then discharged the Taser again and the man eventually put his hands behind his back, the report states. As the officer tried to walk Rasnick downstairs he once again began to fight, so the cop put him back on the ground, according to the report.
An off-duty officer arrived to assist taking the offender downstairs, but Rasnick refused to cooperate and was again placed on the ground so police could maintain control of him, the report states. Upon conducting a search, police found a small silver cylinder that contained a substance that tested positive for marijuana and he was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, according to the report.
The victim told police that she and Rasnick, her boyfriend, had been at TopGolf drinking before returning home, where he began to get beligerent with her and “highly aggressive,” the report states. The victim siad she was going to let Rasnick stay at the apartment before he began to push her, according to the report.
The victim said she managed to get Rasnick out of the apartment, but he kicked in the door, kicked a hole into a cabinet and continued to argue with her, the report states. The victim left the apartment before meeting with the responding officer in the stairwell, according to the report.
Police planned to charge Rasnick with third-degree assault, damage to property of less than $2,000, resisting arrest and marijuana first offense, the report states.
