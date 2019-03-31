He said he’d ‘spit in officers’ faces’ previously. Soon after, he was facing drug charges

A man acting disorderly told police he’d “been to jail before and spit in offers’ faces when he was arrested” before being detained for having drugs on him, according to a Myrtle Beach incident report.
Early Saturday morning police responded to a report of a man — later identified as 36-year-old Steven Devon Tisdale — acting disorderly on the pool deck of an Ocean Boulevard motel located in the 1500 block, the report states. Upon arrival, police questioned why he was outside acting disorderly, to which he responded in a hostile manner while saying he would not cooperate with cops and yelling about how he’d spit in officers’ faces previously, according to the report.
Police then asked Tisdale to identify himself and, after originally responding with hostility, he provided them with his ID card, the report states. While police did a check on his background he continued to be very loud and hostile in the common area of the motel, according to the report.
Tisdale’s background came back clear of any warrant, but he was put under arrest for disorderly conduct because of his “hostile attitude and demeanor,” the report states. During a search of his person, police found a clear baggie with 17 1/2 multi-colored pills that read “UPS” on them that tested positive for MDMA, also known as ecstasy, according to the report.
Police also found two rolled cigars in his pocket, but they tested negative for marijuana, the report states.
Police took Tisdale to jail, where he was issued a ticket for disorderly conduct and served a warrant for possession of MDMA first offense, according to the report.
