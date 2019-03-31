Georgetown police issue warrant for suspect in connection to shooting that injured two

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured two people Saturday night, according to a department Facebook post.
Officers are seeking 24-year-old Vonte Porell McCray of Andrews on a charge of attempted murder, the post states.
Two people suffered gunshot wounds at Sampit Park on Saturday night and are being treated at area hospitals, an earlier Facebook post from the sheriff’s office stated.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-546-5102.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments