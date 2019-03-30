Myrtle Beach name suspect wanted in connection to kidnapping, attempted murder

Myrtle Beach police are investigating a kidnapping and attempted murder that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. They have identified Tyquan Marrell Carmichael of Lake View as the person who committed the crimes, the release states.
Police have warrants out for Carmichael for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, according to the release.
Carmichael was last seen leaving the city in a blue Kia Sol, the release states.
Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident itself to contact them at 843-918-1382.
