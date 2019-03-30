He harassed her in the parking lot of Knucklehead’s. Then he was arrested for being one

An ex-boyfriend harassed a woman in the parking lot of Knucklehead’s — later, he was arrested for being one.
The man – 21-year-old Frank Gregory Miller – was arrested after jumping into the bed of his ex-girlfriend’s truck, harassing her and punching dents into her vehicle, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. The nature of the charges he’s facing were not listed in the report but it did mention he was also cited for damage to the property of less than $2,000.
On Friday night, police responded to Knucklehead’s Bar and Grill in reference to a disturbance, the report states. Police learned that the victim and Miller had previously dated but had been broken up “for a while now,” according to the report. The victim said that while she was driving down Ocean Boulevard Miller jumped into the bed of her truck and began harassing her about their previous relationship, the report states.
The victim told police she turned into the parking lot of Knucklehead’s, where Miller hopped out, opened her door and was “irate” as he got in her face, according to the report. He then grabbed her phone and threw it in front of the vehicle, but it was undamaged, the report states.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The victim was sitting with her legs in the door frame when the offender slammed the door on her leg, according to the report. He then began to walk off and punched the victim’s vehicle multiple times, leaving dents and his blood on the side of it, the report states.
Police report not seeing evidence of visible marks on the victim’s leg, according to the report. A witness and the victim told police the man left the area to walk back to his truck that was located at fast-food restaurant Cookout, the report states.
Officers went to Cookout, where they found Miller, put him under arrest and took him to jail, according to the report. An officer went to the jail and advised Miller of his charges while observing his bloody knuckles that were cut up from punching the vehicle, the report states.
Comments