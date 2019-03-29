Coroner releases names of victims who died after Pawleys Island nightclub shooting

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two people who died Friday as a result of a shooting in Pawleys Island.
Matthew Cobb Jr., 28, of Hemingway and Tevin Washington, 28, of Georgetown died from injuries suffered in the early morning shooting, according to a news release.
Washington was pronounced dead at 4:23 a.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, while Cobb was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the release states.
Washington, Cobb and another person were injured following a shooting at a nightclub at 915 Petigru Drive about 3 a.m., according to a news release. The third person was also hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Police continue to investigate.
A deadly shooting happened at the Petigru Drive nightclub last summer. Lamar Esterling, a 24-year-old former Waccamaw High student, was killed after police say he was shot in the chest just after 2 a.m. on July 24 outside the club.
Police charged 27-year-old Damien Chevere Grate in connection to the incident.
Staff member Elizabeth Townsend contributed to this report.
