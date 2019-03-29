Driver faces DUI after crashing into school bus in Myrtle Beach, cops say

A driver in Myrtle Beach is in police custody on DUI charges after a crash involving an Horry County school bus, authorities said.
The crash happened Friday morning in the area of Pine Drive and Ramsey Drive, off Highway 15, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
A preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of the bus, Vest said.
No injuries have been reported in the crash, and the driver was arrested on a DUI charge, according to Vest, who also stated the driver’s information will be available once the jail booking process is complete.
Lisa Bourcier, spokeswoman with Horry County Schools, said 20 children were on board the Myrtle Beach Primary School bus when the wreck happened about 7 a.m.
“All student have been transported to school, and the driver of the truck was charged and arrested,” she said by email.
