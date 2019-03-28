Prosecutors reviewing charges after Myrtle Beach hit-and-run victim dies

County prosecutors are reviewing information to see if charges should be increased against the woman involved in a hit-and-run where the victim died earlier this month.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said Brian Bigert, 36, was struck on March 15 and died a few days later.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Vest said Ingrid Collins, 53, was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury.
Around 7: 25 p.m. on March 15, officers responded to 17th Avenue South for a collision where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. The incident took place in the exit of a Walmart grocery store parking lot. Bigert went to the hospital where he later died.
Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said they are reviewing the case to see if there should be new charges. It is a case where the circumstances have changed which usually leads to a change in charges, he said.
