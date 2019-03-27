Crime

Conway police in search of a suspect in the robbery of a Walgreens on Wednesday night

By Alan Blondin

March 27, 2019 11:48 PM

Security camera footage of a suspect in the robbery of a Walgreens in Conway on Wednesday night.
Security camera footage of a suspect in the robbery of a Walgreens in Conway on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Conway Police

The Conway Police Department is seeking a suspect in the robbery of a Walgreens on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at Walgreens located at at approximately 10:16 p.m. The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts and black shoes.

Conway Police released photos of the suspect caught on security cameras and are asking for anyone with any information on the possible identity of the suspect or the incident to contact them at 843-248-1790.

