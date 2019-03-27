Crime

He forced women into prostitution in Myrtle Beach, cops say. Now he faces federal charge

By Alex Lang

March 27, 2019 02:23 PM

A man accused of taking women from North Carolina to Myrtle Beach and forcing them into prostitution now faces a federal charge.

A federal grand jury handed down indictments against Dequan Jonquill Blakeney on Tuesday on charges of transporting a person across state lines for prostitution. If convicted of the federal count, Blakeney faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the federal indictment, Blakeney was part of a conspiracy to provide transportation for women from Columbia to Charlotte and then from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach so the woman could engage in prostitution.

In Horry County, Blakeney was initially charged with human trafficking, kidnapping and third-degree assault, but only was indicted on the trafficking charge. The trafficking charge can be punished by up to 15 years in prison. Blakeney is being held on $125,000 bond.

During a December bond hearing, Horry County Assistant Solicitor Mary Ellen Walter said Blakeney picked up the victim from a North Carolina rehab facility. He then brought the 22-year-old woman and another victim to the Myrtle Beach area and sex trafficked them, Walter said.

The victim initially told Charlotte-Mecklenburg police that Blakeney kidnapped her from the rehab facility, but has since recanted that statement. The state does not know why she changed her account, Walter said.

Walter said text messages show Blakeney threatening force in the prostitution plot. The 22-year-old had a black eye when she spoke to police after she escaped in the Myrtle Beach area.

