Murrells Inlet man faces decades in prison in connection to distributing child porn

A 36-year-old man faces 30 years in prison in connection with distributing child pornography, according to state investigators.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Jason Michael Holsinger, of Murrells Inlet, on Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count carries up to 10 years of incarceration if convicted.
Investigators say Holsinger distributed child pornography files.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Coastal Carolina University Police assisted in the investigation.
Holsinger remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
