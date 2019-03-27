Crime

Murrells Inlet man faces decades in prison in connection to distributing child porn

By Alex Lang

March 27, 2019 12:07 PM

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt?

There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.
By
Up Next
There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.
By

A 36-year-old man faces 30 years in prison in connection with distributing child pornography, according to state investigators.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Jason Michael Holsinger, of Murrells Inlet, on Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each count carries up to 10 years of incarceration if convicted.

Investigators say Holsinger distributed child pornography files.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Coastal Carolina University Police assisted in the investigation.

Holsinger remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do