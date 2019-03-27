‘Public smear campaign’: Superblock businesses sue Myrtle Beach over alleged harassment

Myrtle Beach officials harassed two downtown bars by sending in police in full riot gear and finding bogus code violations, a new lawsuit alleges.

This week, the owners and companies behind Natalie’s Bar & Grill and Ibiza Club and Hooka Lounge filed suit against the city, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Development Corp., David Sebok and John Pedersen.

Both businesses are part of the superblock in Myrtle Beach, roughly the area around Broadway, Oak Street and 8th Avenue North. City officials have long talked about developing that stretch and bought properties in the area.

According to the suit, the two bars obtained licenses that let them sell alcohol inside the business. But, the suit alleges, the city put up roadblocks to potential property improvements and harassed the businesses almost daily.

Some of the harassment was limiting the space that could be used without justification, sending inspectors daily to issue “bogus” code violations and requiring unnecessary HVAC units, the lawsuit alleges.

The businesses claim they spent more than $600,000 to improve the property.

In 2016, the city used its police force to create a “public smear campaign” against the bars, the suit claims.

The filing states that harassment included officers in full tactical gear entering and asking the patrons questions, police parking outside the business for hours without explanation, city inspectors making daily visits and refusing to provide sanitation measures in the area.

Police and inspector actions were so the city could buy the business’ property, the suit claims.

In November 2016, the city declared Natalie’s Bar and Grill a nuisance, the filing states. The city cited a crime that happened as another property in its rationale, the lawsuit contends. The owners appealed the nuisance claim, but the city bought the property while the appeal was pending.

The owners – who are both minorities – also claim the city met with two owners who were white and said officials did not intend to take their properties. This was done while telling the minority owners they planned on buying the properties in the superblock.

The lawsuit argues several claims against the city such as it unlawfully took the businesses and there was no due process. The bars ask for an unspecified amount of damages.

Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea said the city does not typically comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit is similar to one filed in November where Pure Ultra Club, which is also in the superblock, says city officials harassed patrons until the club’s business license was revoked. The city in response says its actions were justified as part its enforcement duties. That lawsuit has moved to federal court where it remains active.