Police charge woman with neglect after child found roaming highway unsupervised

Police have charged a 27-year-old Longs woman with child neglect in connection to an incident in which her young child was found wandering along the highway with no supervision, according to an Horry County news release.
Brooke Carr of Longs, the infant’s guardian, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, the release states.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a child estimated by police to be 2 or 3 years old was found with no adult along S.C. 9 near Marlowe Circle in the Longs area of Horry County, according to the release. The child was unable to tell police where he lived nor who his parents were, the release states.
The child is in custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to the release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Comments