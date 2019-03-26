Crime

Police responding to report of bank robbery in Myrtle Beach

By Tyler Fleming

March 26, 2019 02:02 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Myrtle Beach police are responding to a reported robbery at First Citizens Bank located at 7500 North Kings Highway, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

The call to police came in at approximately 1:30 p.m., said Vest, who added that officers are on scene in what he described as an “active call.”

A police officer was standing outside the bank and there was a heavy presence of police cars on scene.

Check back for more details as they become available.

  Comments  

things to do