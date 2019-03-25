Crime

Myrtle Beach officers were following gunshot sounds. They found meth, stolen vehicle

By Alex Lang

March 25, 2019 05:21 PM

Two people suspected of firing a gun in Myrtle Beach were found in a stolen car with drugs, according to a police report.

Officers charged Milton C. Frost III, 32, and Staci Lynne Robinson, 31, with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

They also were cited for sleeping in a parked vehicle after dark, possession of a stolen vehicle less than $2,000 in value and discharging a firearm in city limits. Frost also faces an additional count of resisting arrest for allegedly giving police a false name when they first spoke to him.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, two officers were doing a traffic stop near 7th Avenue North and Kings Highway when they heard a gunshot. They left the traffic stop and went to the area of the sound, according to a police report.

Another officer found a suspicious truck on 7th Avenue North near where the shot was heard.

Frost and Robinson were asleep in a truck, and when officers asked Frost to exit, he started to yell racial slurs and curse, according to a police report.

Officers detained both suspects and found a spent 9mm shell casing under the truck. When police checked the vehicle, it was reported stolen out of New York.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found 5.5 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine in a small bag, the report states. Officers also found a 9mm handgun with 12 of the possible 16 bullets loaded in the magazine. The ammunition matched the shell casing found outside the vehicle.

