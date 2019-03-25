‘Never in a million years’: Late-night shooting erupts in Carolina Forest neighborhood

A house party-turned-shooting Friday night in Carolina Forest left one person with non-life threatening injuries.
Horry County police continue to investigate the shooting at a home in The Farm development off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Witnesses told the authorities they were holding a party at the Hayseed Road residence while their father was in the hospital, according to a police report.
Jenna Lesko lives nearby and said she, her husband and newborn were on the couch around midnight when she heard five to seven shots.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
“It’s something in a million years we never expected,” Lesko said.
Before the shooting, there were several cars parked at the house for a party, Lesko said. Lesko said it appeared the party consisted of people who were 17 to 22 years old.
“We saw kids take off everywhere” after the shooting, Lesko said.
The Leskos have lived in the development for more than a year and never experienced an issue like the one on Friday night, she said.
Other neighbors gave conflicting reports about what they saw. One man that only lives a few houses down said he didn’t hear any shots or see police cars despite being awake during the incident. Another neighbor — this one a bit further down from the scene — said she heard four shots Friday night.
Comments