Crime

Armed suspect forced people behind the counter during Conway area Dollar General robbery

By Alex Lang

March 25, 2019 11:30 AM

People inside a Conway area Dollar General were forced at gunpoint behind a counter as an accused robber looted the register and safe late Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., Horry County police went to the Dollar General at 288 Lee’s Landing Circle for the reported robbery. Two victims said the suspect made them go behind the counter as he took money, according to a police report.

There was no physical description of the suspect included in the police report.

One witness said he walked into the store during the robbery and had his wallet taken, the report states.

There were no injuries in the incident, and police continue to investigate.

