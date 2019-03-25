‘Take me to jail, I am drunk’: Arrestee tells Horry cops how to close trespass case

“Take me to jail, I am drunk.”
That is what a 61-year-old man told Horry County police last week, according to a report, and officers were more than happy to oblige.
Horry County officers charged Larry Hickman, of Conway, with breach of peace in the Thursday incident. Around 12:25 p.m., officers responded to Railroad Drive for a report of an intoxicated man who was trespassing.
As an officer spoke to a witness, he saw Hickman ”falling down drunk” and yelling obscenities, according to a police report. The officer drove toward Hickman and when the suspect saw the cop exit his car, he told the officer to take him to jail. Hickman yelled loud enough to alert neighbors, who came out of their homes to see the scene.
Officers warned Hickman about screaming, but the suspect continued to yell obscenities, according to the report. They then cuffed Hickman and took him to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
On the way to jail, Hickman told officers he didn’t’ care about the charge because he would pay a portion of his fine and do it again, the report states. He also said he would continue to trespass because there were zero “no trespassing” signs.
