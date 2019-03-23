Shoplifting duo take off with thousands worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret, police say

Myrtle Beach Police are on the lookout for two men who allegedly stole close to $2,000 in merchandise from Victoria’s Secret at Broadway at the Beach on Friday, according to police reports.
Officers were called to Victoria’s Secret around 7 p.m. where a witness told them two tall black males — one skinny and the other one of medium build — entered the store around 5:50 p.m. and used a white plastic bag to conceal their merchandise.
They left the store 12 minutes later with $1,799 worth of merchandise, the report states.
The witness described the six-foot skinny male wearing a do-rag, long sleeve shirt and jeans, and the other as wearing a black sleeveless shirt with “3 stripe life” on the front.
Police notified Broadway at the Beach security of the incident. Video surveillance from Broadway security and Victoria’s Secret will be provided to police for investigation, authorities said.
